House (shoulder) is expected to play in Sunday's contest against Dallas, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

House has missed four of the Rockets' last six games with a sore left shoulder, but it appears the latest setback he experienced in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets wasn't significant. Assuming House is available Sunday, he should slot back into the starting five, sending Ben McLemore back to a bench role.

