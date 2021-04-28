House reaggravated his ankle injury in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota and was limited in practice Wednesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

House recently missed 10 games due to an ankle issue but has appeared in two of the last three contests. He started Tuesday's game and recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes. However, coach Stephen Silas isn't sure whether House will be able to play Thursday against the Bucks since he's still dealing with his ankle injury.