House (ankle) played 21 minutes off the bench Friday in the Rockets' 109-104 loss to the Clippers, finishing with five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound.

House had started in each of his last 16 appearances, but the Rockets elected to ease him back into the mix in a smaller role off the bench after he had missed the previous 10 games with an ankle injury. The forward made a limited impact during his time on the court, but his production should improve as he gets his conditioning in order and with the non-contending Rockets routinely resting other veterans. House himself could end up missing the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday in Denver due to rest purposes, but the Rockets have yet to decide on his status.