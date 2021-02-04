House tallied two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 104-87 loss to the Thunder.

House has come off the bench in each of the five games since he returned from COVID-19 protocols, but he's still had considerable playing time for the Rockets. He posted a season-high 13 points in Monday's win over Oklahoma City, but he was inefficient Wednesday and was held to just two points. Over the last five games, House is averaging 7.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over 22.4 minutes per contest.