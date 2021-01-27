House (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 14 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 107-88 win over the Wizards, tallying two points (1-4 FG), one rebound and one block.

House was active for the first time since Jan. 2 after missing 11 consecutive games, initially because of back spasms before he missed more time while working his way through the NBA's health and safety protocol. The three-week shutdown likely contributed to House's playing time being limited a bit, but once he has more time to ramp up, he should push closer to the 32.8 minutes per game he was averaging over his prior four appearances this season.