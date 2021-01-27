House (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played 14 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 107-88 win over the Wizards, tallying two points (1-4 FG), one rebound and one block.

House was active for the first time since Jan. 2 after missing 11 consecutive games, initially because of back spasms before he missed more time while working his way through the NBA's health and safety protocol. The three-week shutdown likely contributed to House's playing time being limited a bit, but once he has more time to ramp up, he should push closer to the 32.8 minutes per game he was averaging over his prior four appearances this season.

More News