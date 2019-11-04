House had 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound, and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 129-100 loss to the Heat.

House came off the bench with Eric Gordon moving into the starting lineup, and the former finished with by far his lowest minute total of the campaign. House had been averaging 30.8 minutes prior to this one, and while the blowout nature of the contest (and the fact that Houston has another game tomorrow) may have had something to do with his decrease in time, it's not an encouraging sign for fantasy owners that recently added him.