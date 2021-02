House recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, three steals and two rebounds across 32 minutes Thursday in a 115-103 win at Memphis.

House's 13 points and three steals were both season highs. Thursday's game marked his best two-way effort, which has not been as prevalent since last season due to COVID-19 protocols. Fortunately, House will still have many games to showcase his value and could be in line to start over Jae'Sean Tate once he gets settled.