House recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Suns.

House matched career highs in scoring and made threes in this his first appearance since Jan. 14. He has now reached double figures in four consecutive contests, with Chris Paul's absence for rest purposes allowing House to slot into the starting five for this one.