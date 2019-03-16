Rockets' Danuel House: Matches career high in scoring
House recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Suns.
House matched career highs in scoring and made threes in this his first appearance since Jan. 14. He has now reached double figures in four consecutive contests, with Chris Paul's absence for rest purposes allowing House to slot into the starting five for this one.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...