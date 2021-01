House recorded 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 122-119 win over the Kings.

The Rockets got most of the team back for Thursday after health and safety protocols ran their course. House remained a starter and matched his season-high 11 points during the win. Going forward, he will likely continue to see minutes in the upper-20s but should only have fantasy relevance in deeper leagues.