House (illness) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

The Rockets initially listed House as 'out' on the injury report, but the team has since bumped him up to questionable, so he appears to be moving in the right direction. The three-and-D wing was held out of Saturday's blowout win over Atlanta.

