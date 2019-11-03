Rockets' Danuel House: Moving to bench
House will shift to the bench Sunday against Miami, Rockets play-by-play man Craig Ackerman reports.
House has been a steady presence on the wing to begin the year, but he'll cede the small forward spot to Eric Gordon on Sunday. It appears to be an effort to jumpstart Gordon, who's off to an extremely slow start shooting the ball -- particularly from beyond the arc. House had 15 points and three three-pointers in Friday's loss to Brooklyn.
