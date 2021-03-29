House (personal) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
House missed the last two games due to deaths in his family, but it appears as though he'll be able to return to the court Monday. He should reclaim his role in the starting five against Memphis.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Out Friday, Saturday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: 'Appears to be' unavailable Friday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Out of starting five•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Gets 24 minutes in first game back•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Playing, starting Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Questionable vs. Warriors•