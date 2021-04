House will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

House continues to be ease back into action in his second game back from injury. He handled 21 minutes against the Clippers on Friday, so a similarly limited role could be reasonable for Saturday's contest. John Wall (rest), Kevin Porter (COVID-19 protocols), D.J. Augustin (ankle) and Avery Bradley (illness) all remain out for the Rockets.