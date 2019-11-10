Rockets' Danuel House: Nursing ankle injury
House rolled his left ankle during Saturday's win over the Bulls, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The injury occurred late in the contest and the 26-year-old didn't appear overly hindered after the game. House seems on track to play Monday at New Orleans, but his status likely won't be updated until then since Houston doesn't practice Sunday.
