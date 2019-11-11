House (ankle) doesn't appear on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Despite tweaking his left ankle in Saturday's 117-94 win over the Bulls, House still handled a normal minutes load (32) and turned in another useful stat line (11 points, six steals, five rebounds, three triples, one assist and one block). With Sunday's off day apparently providing House enough time to overcome the ankle issue, he should handle his usual duties as Houston's starting small forward Monday.