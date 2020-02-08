House finished with three points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six boards, three assists, and two steals in 30 minutes of a 127-91 loss to the Suns on Friday.

House slid into the starting lineup with Russell Westbrook (rest) missing the game. It wasn't his most efficient night from the field, but he did lead his team in rebounding in the disappointing game. Houston faces the Jazz on Sunday.