Rockets' Danuel House: Officially out Wednesday
House (back) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
As expected, House will miss his first game of the season as he recovers from a bruised back which he suffered during Monday's win over the Pelicans. Ben McLemore will start in his place Wednesday.
