House (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

The 27-year-old suffered a bruised right knee during Monday's matchup with Cleveland, but he may not end up missing any time. House has started the past seven games and is averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.3 minutes during that stretch. Eric Gordon (knee) is also questionable and David Nwaba (wrist) is out, so the Rockets could be short on wing depth Wednesday, depending on the status of House and Gordon.