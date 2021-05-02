site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockets-danuel-house-out-again-sunday-361671 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Rockets' Danuel House: Out again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
House (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Knicks.
House will miss his third game in a row due to soreness in his right ankle. There's no clear timetable on when he will be available to return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read