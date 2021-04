House (ankle) will miss seven-to-10 days with a sprained right ankle, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

House turned his ankle during Sunday's loss to the Pelicans, forcing him out of the game after only 12 minutes of action. He'll now miss at least the next five contests, leaving the banged-up Rockets without one of their regular starting forwards. Houston claimed DaQuan Jeffries off waivers Monday to add some depth.