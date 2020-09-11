House (personal) is out for Saturday's Game 5 against the Lakers.
Due to a potential violation of campus protocol, House will need to remain sidelined while the league investigates. Jeff Green, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore remain candidates to see extra run.
