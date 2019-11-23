Rockets' Danuel House: Out Friday
House (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
House was upgraded to questionable Thursday, but the team will hold him out of Friday's matchup. Ben McLemore could draw the start at small forward as a result. According to Feigen, House does have a good chance to return Sunday against Dallas.
