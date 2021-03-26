House will come off the bench Friday against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Coach Stephen Silas will put Ben McLemore in the starting five for Friday's matchup. In 10 prior appearances off the bench this season, House has averaged 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.7 minutes.
