House (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to be sidelined through Friday's and Saturday's respective matchups with the Pistons and Mavericks, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 27-year-old was already ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Suns, and he's not expected back until after the weekend road trip. House hasn't seen game action since Jan. 2 due to a combination of the COVID protocols and a back injury.