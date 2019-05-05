Rockets' Danuel House: Out with foot injury
House has a foot injury and was unavailable to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors on Saturday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, as coach Mark D'Antoni simply said after the victory that House's foot was "messed up." The 25-year-old should be considered questionable for Game 4 versus the Warriors on Monday.
