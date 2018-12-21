Rockets' Danuel House: Plays 18 minutes Thursday
House produced 10 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 101-99 loss to the Heat.
House continues to play a decent part in the Rockets rotation and could be in line for some extra playing time after Chris Paul (hamstring) suffered an injury. House's value typically doesn't translate well in fantasy but, much like some other Rockets players, he is worth monitoring to see how things play out.
