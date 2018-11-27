Rockets' Danuel House: Plays 28 minutes in debut
House scored four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three rebounds and an assist in 28 minutes Monday against Washington.
House, who was signed on Monday, wasn't able to make much of a statistical impact in his 28 minutes of play. Signed as a depth option, the third-year forward had been averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League. The Rockets are banged up at the moment, so House may get another opportunity to showcase his abilities, although his role will diminish when Gerald Green and Chris Paul return.
