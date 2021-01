House had eight points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

The Rockets used a 48-point second quarter to take an 18-point lead at the half, and they held a comfortable advantage for the entire of the final two quarters. That led to increased opportunity for House, who had played just 14 and 19 minutes, respectively, in his first two games back from injury.