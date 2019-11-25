House managed 16 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 137-123 loss to Dallas.

House returned to action after missing the previous game with a shoulder injury. He looked good during his 35 minutes and the playing time would indicate this is unlikely to be an issue moving forward. It was not the best night in terms of peripheral production but those rostering House have to be thrilled he was even on the floor. He has been a top-65 player in nine-category leagues and is a must-roster player basically everywhere.