Rockets' Danuel House: Possible starter Tuesday
House will likely get another start Tuesday against the Thunder, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Chris Paul (hamstring) and James Ennis (hamstring) remain sidelined, so House is now in line to get his second consecutive start. House got the start Saturday against the Spurs and chipped in four points over 28 minutes. Eric Gordon and Gerald Green should see a healthy amount of minutes on the wing as well.
