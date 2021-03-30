House is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to back soreness.
House missed two games due to personal reasons but returned Monday against the Grizzlies. He played 24 minutes and posted two points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. However, he injured his back in the process. That said, he should still play Wednesday.
