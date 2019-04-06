Rockets' Danuel House: Probable with bruised knee
House is probable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to a left knee contusion, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
House emerged from Friday's win over New York with knee soreness, and it's possible he sits out Sunday. If that's the case, Gerald Green, Iman Shumpert and Kenneth Faried are candidates to see more action.
