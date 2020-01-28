Rockets' Danuel House: Produces full line in starting role
House posted 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and two assists in 46 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win at Utah.
House started for the first time since Jan. 9 and made the most of the opportunity, delivering his best totals in points, rebounds and steals for the month. While this sort of performance might inspire some to scoop House off the waiver wire, his role will most likely be suppressed as soon as Wednesday, when Russell Westbrook (rest), Clint Capela (heel) and James Harden (thigh) could all be available to play in Portland after sitting out Monday. House may at least have a case for taking the starting small forward job back from Ben McLemore, who turned in another lackluster line in Utah and is now averaging 6.8 points, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes over his last six outings.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Joins starting five•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Great two-way effort Monday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Back to bench•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Non-factor in loss Thursday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Posts 22-point effort in loss•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Struggles from three•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...