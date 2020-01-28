House posted 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and two assists in 46 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win at Utah.

House started for the first time since Jan. 9 and made the most of the opportunity, delivering his best totals in points, rebounds and steals for the month. While this sort of performance might inspire some to scoop House off the waiver wire, his role will most likely be suppressed as soon as Wednesday, when Russell Westbrook (rest), Clint Capela (heel) and James Harden (thigh) could all be available to play in Portland after sitting out Monday. House may at least have a case for taking the starting small forward job back from Ben McLemore, who turned in another lackluster line in Utah and is now averaging 6.8 points, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes over his last six outings.