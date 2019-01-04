Rockets' Danuel House: Produces in another start
House chipped in 17 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes during the Rockets' 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.
House drew the start again at small forward despite James Ennis' availability, as coach Mike D'Antoni opted to have the latter come off the bench in his return from a 10-game absence due to a hamstring issue. House parlayed the opportunity into his third straight double-digit scoring effort, with his final line significantly buoyed by a perfect showing from the charity stripe on a season-high number of visits. House has provided solid complementary production while logging at least 25 minutes in six straight games overall, serving as an efficient shooter, including from distance. It remains to be seen if Ennis will remain on the second unit for the time being while D'Antoni rides the hot hand with House.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Draws start Thursday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Flirts with double-double Thursday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Possible starter Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Starting Saturday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Plays 18 minutes Thursday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.