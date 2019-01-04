House chipped in 17 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes during the Rockets' 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.

House drew the start again at small forward despite James Ennis' availability, as coach Mike D'Antoni opted to have the latter come off the bench in his return from a 10-game absence due to a hamstring issue. House parlayed the opportunity into his third straight double-digit scoring effort, with his final line significantly buoyed by a perfect showing from the charity stripe on a season-high number of visits. House has provided solid complementary production while logging at least 25 minutes in six straight games overall, serving as an efficient shooter, including from distance. It remains to be seen if Ennis will remain on the second unit for the time being while D'Antoni rides the hot hand with House.