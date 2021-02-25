House tallied 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 112-96 loss to the Cavaliers.

The return of Victor Oladipo (foot) from a four-game absence didn't hurt House too much, as he still saw a heavy minutes load and was able to deliver solid across-the-board production. House is averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.0 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game over his last four outings, putting him on the radar in 12-to-14-team leagues.