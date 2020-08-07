House compiled 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Thursday's 113-97 win over the Lakers.

When the Rockets decided to move Clint Capela and move to their small-ball lineup, they viewed House as a critical piece of their success. At 6-7, House has the size to make an impact in the frontcourt but can stretch the floor as an apt shooting threat. With Eric Gordon (ankle) on the shelf, House has now started 21 consecutive games with Houston and has scored double-digit scoring numbers in every seeding game thus far.