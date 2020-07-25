House notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist across 30 minutes in Friday's 94-83 scrimmage loss to the Raptors.

House logged the most minutes for the Rockets on Friday, although that was likely due to the second-unit takeover that occurred in the fourth quarter. House's overall contribution took a hit once Robert Covington joined the team, but his 6-7 frame is necessary to prop up Houston's undersized frontcourt, and he'll be utilized often when the matchup is right.