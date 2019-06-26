Rockets' Danuel House: Qualifying offer expected
The Rockets are expected to extend House a qualifying offer in the coming days, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thus far, Houston has held off on the move, but Feigen reports that the offer should come before free agency begins on June 30. Assuming that's the case, House will become a restricted free agency, so the Rockets will have the ability to match any offer he receives on the open market.
