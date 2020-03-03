House recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss to the Knicks.

The Knicks got the upset victory in this one, but House did his part to make the game close. He scored 20 points for the first time since Feb. 4, which was also the last time he drilled at least four threes. House played well Monday, but he's struggled overall recently, shooting just 31.9 percent from distance over the past nine games.