Rockets' Danuel House: Questionable for Game 5
House (toe) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
House has been a major piece of the Rockets' bench rotation since mid-March, but a toe injury kept him out of Games 3 and 4. His status is still very much clouded as Game 5 approaches, and the Rockets will wait to see how he progresses throughout the day before making a call on his status. Without House, Houston has leaned more heavily on reserves Austin Rivers and Iman Shumpert, while James Harden, Eric Gordon, Chris Paul and P.J. Tucker continue to play big minutes with the starting unit.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Will not play in Game 4•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Out with foot injury•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 13 points in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Cleared for action•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Probable with bruised knee•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Hits four triples in Tuesday's win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...