House (toe) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

House has been a major piece of the Rockets' bench rotation since mid-March, but a toe injury kept him out of Games 3 and 4. His status is still very much clouded as Game 5 approaches, and the Rockets will wait to see how he progresses throughout the day before making a call on his status. Without House, Houston has leaned more heavily on reserves Austin Rivers and Iman Shumpert, while James Harden, Eric Gordon, Chris Paul and P.J. Tucker continue to play big minutes with the starting unit.

