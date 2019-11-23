House (shoulder) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

When healthy, House has had a home in the Rockets' starting lineup at small forward, but various injures have kept him sidelined for four of the previous six games. First, it was a back injury, but he ended up missing Friday's loss to the Clippers with a sore left shoulder. The 26-year-old is shooting 44.6 percent from three this season and averaging 11.2 points per game. Ben McLemore would likely remain in the starting lineup if he ultimately is unable to give it a go, but more clarity on his status should come closer to tip-off.