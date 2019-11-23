Rockets' Danuel House: Questionable Sunday
House (shoulder) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
When healthy, House has had a home in the Rockets' starting lineup at small forward, but various injures have kept him sidelined for four of the previous six games. First, it was a back injury, but he ended up missing Friday's loss to the Clippers with a sore left shoulder. The 26-year-old is shooting 44.6 percent from three this season and averaging 11.2 points per game. Ben McLemore would likely remain in the starting lineup if he ultimately is unable to give it a go, but more clarity on his status should come closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...