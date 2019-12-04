Rockets' Danuel House: Questionable Thursday
House (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto.
An illness has kept House out of the last two games, but the hope is that after another day of rest, he'll be cleared to return to the floor Thursday night. House has emerged as a regular starter on the wing, and last time he played -- Nov. 27 vs. Miami -- he had 23 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and four made threes.
