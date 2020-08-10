House is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained toe on his left foot.
House has played a major role for the Rockets in the absence of Eric Gordon, logging at least 31 minutes in all five seeding games thus far. He struggled in Sunday's win over the Kings, but House hit 16 threes over his previous four games.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Puts up 14 points•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 16 or more in third straight•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Drops 16 in start•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Explodes for 20 points•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Will start in place of Gordon•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Puts up 18 points in reserve role•