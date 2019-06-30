Rockets' Danuel House: Re-signing with Houston
House and the Rockets have agreed to a three-year, $11.1 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Amid the flood of bigger-name signings, the Rockets have quietly locked up House, a former Texas A&M standout who previously spent time in Washington and Phoenix. House emerged as a valued role player in 39 games last season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...