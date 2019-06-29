Rockets' Danuel House: Receives qualifying offer
The Rockets extended House a qualifying offer Saturday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
As expected, House will become a restricted free agent this summer, enabling Houston to match any offer he might receive on the market. The third-year wing averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 triples in 25.1 minutes per contest in 2018-19.
