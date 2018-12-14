Rockets' Danuel House: Reclaims rotation spot
House tallied 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Rockets' 126-111 win over the Lakers.
The Rockets waived House earlier this month, but that was only to facilitate a spot on the roster for Gary Clark, who had his two-way deal converted to a standard contract. Houston brought back House a couple days after waiving him and have immediately reinstalled him in their rotation. With James Ennis missing his first game Thursday with a hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for the next week, House looks like he could be in line for a regular 20-plus-minute role on the second unit. As his stat line against the Lakers showcases, House could have some short-term appeal for managers in deep leagues looking for a three-point streamer.
