Rockets' Danuel House: Records four swipes
House had 10 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes Sunday during the Rockets' 114-113 loss to the Jazz.
House struggled with his shot again, but returned to double-figures after his three-point dud (1-7 FG) on Friday. House is averaging a strong 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game in February.
