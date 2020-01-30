House won't start Wednesday's game at Portland, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 26-year-old received the spot start in Monday's win over the Jazz, contributing 21 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and two assists in 46 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with James Harden (groin) and Clint Capela (heel) retaking the court. House is averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 27.1 minutes over his previous eight games off the bench and should return to that role Wednesday.