House (back) is out Friday against Indiana, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

House will remain sidelined for a second straight contest due to a bruised back. Ben McLemore drew the start Wednesday and figures to do so again Friday evening. House is being considered for the second half of Houston's back-to-back Saturday in Minnesota, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

