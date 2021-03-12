House (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After sitting out Thursday's loss to the Kings, House will end up missing both ends of the Rockets' road back-to-back games to begin their second-half schedule. House is one of seven Rockets already ruled out for Friday, and with John Wall (knee) and Victor Oladipo (rest) also candidates to sit out in Salt Lake City, Houston may have only the league-minimum eight players available for the contest. Expect Kenyon Martin, Anthony Lamb, Jae'Sean Tate and Sterling Brown to fill most of the minutes at either forward spot.